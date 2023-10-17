Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky, Trudeau discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza

by Abbey Fenbert October 17, 2023 4:42 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on arrival at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza in a phone call on Oct. 16, the president said via Telegram.

Zelensky said that he and Trudeau were "in constant contact," and thanked the prime minister for "his willingness to help with the evacuation of our people from the Gaza Strip."

Around 260 Ukrainian nationals remained trapped in the besieged region of northern Gaza. Despite claims that the Rafah border crossing into Egypt would be opened for foreigners and humanitarian aid deliveries on the morning of Oct. 16, Israel denied any such agreement.

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets called the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe" on Oct. 14.

Zelensky also said the conversation with Trudeau touched on agreements made during his visit to Canada in September.

The leaders discussed "hydroelectric power generation" as well as plans to complete a museum dedicated to the Holodomor, along with ongoing "defense cooperation."  

Zelensky said he invited a Canadian representative to the next meeting regarding Ukraine's peace formula, which he said would be held soon.

On Oct. 11, Canada pledged a new aid package worth $19 million, intended to help Ukraine during the winter months.

Ukrainians trapped in besieged Gaza: ‘We are constantly bombed’
Hundreds of Ukrainians have been caught in the crossfire inside the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 prompted Israel to respond with a total blockade and intense bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave. Ukraine is now working to evacuate 243 Ukrainian citizens from Gaza, whic…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.