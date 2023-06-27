Zelensky says today is a 'happy day' as Ukrainian soldiers make advances all along front lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address from June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had advanced in all areas along the front lines where the country is conducting offensive operations.

"Today, our soldiers have made progress in all areas, and this is a happy day. I wish them more such days," Zelensky said.

In a trip to the front lines on June 26, Zelensky visited the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group on the eastern front lines in Donetsk Oblast, where he handed out military awards to several soldiers. The president also visited the Tavria command that covers that southern front line.

The president said on Telegram that during the trip he held meetings with Generals Vasyl Zubanych, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Yurii Sodol and Oleksandr Syrsky to discuss operational solutions and the creation of a Marine Corps.

Ukrainian forces have also advanced on both the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut and liberated the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast on June 26.