Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky says today is a 'happy day' as Ukrainian soldiers make advances all along front lines

by Haley Zehrung June 27, 2023 3:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address from June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had advanced in all areas along the front lines where the country is conducting offensive operations.  

"Today, our soldiers have made progress in all areas, and this is a happy day. I wish them more such days," Zelensky said.

In a trip to the front lines on June 26, Zelensky visited the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group on the eastern front lines in Donetsk Oblast, where he handed out military awards to several soldiers. The president also visited the Tavria command that covers that southern front line.

The president said on Telegram that during the trip he held meetings with Generals Vasyl Zubanych, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Yurii Sodol and Oleksandr Syrsky to discuss operational solutions and the creation of a Marine Corps.

Ukrainian forces have also advanced on both the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut and liberated the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast on June 26.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Rivnopil; US to send $500 million worth of military aid
Key developments on June 26: * Military liberates village in Donetsk Oblast * Reuters: U.S. to send a new batch of armored vehicles, HIMARS munition * Wagner reportedly builds camps in Belarus for alleged redeployment * Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 13 over past 24 hours Ukrain…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.