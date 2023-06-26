Ukrainian forces reportedly advance north, south of Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

As part of their larger counteroffensive, Ukraine’s forces have “gained impetus" in attacks around Bakhmut, advancing on both the northern and southern flanks of the city, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 26.

According to the ministry’s latest intelligence update, “there has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors.”

Those sectors extend from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, more than 200 kilometers away, reads the update.

On the same day, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also reported successes around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

At the end of last week, Ukrainian troops started counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka, Maliar said on Telegram.

In each of these directions the Ukrainian military has advanced from 1 to 2 kilometers, she added.

Over the past week, Russian forces continued offensive actions toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, according to Maliar. "The enemy tried to dislodge our troops from the occupied positions, but it did not succeed."

Ukrainian forces have liberated another 17 square kilometers of land in the south, the official said, adding that Ukraine regained a total of 130 square kilometers on that front line since the beginning of the counteroffensive.

She also claimed that Russia's casualties have been eight times higher than Ukrainian ones in the past week.