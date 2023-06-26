Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast, hands out military awards

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on June 26 that he had visited Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast.

"Today I have the honor to be with our heroes – units of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"I wish you health and victory. Ukraine is proud of each of you. You are great and strong."

Zelensky discussed the situation on the front with the group's commander General Oleksandr Syrskyi and presented several soldiers with state awards, the President's Office said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast on June 26, 2023. (Source: President of Ukraine/official website) President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast on June 26, 2023. (Source: President of Ukraine/official website) President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast on June 26, 2023. (Source: President of Ukraine/official website)

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group under Syrskyi's command faces Russian forces on the eastern front in Donetsk Oblast, where heavy engagements of the ongoing counteroffensive are taking place.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on June 26 confirmed the liberation of the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast, making it the ninth recaptured settlement in the counteroffensive. She also reported successful advances north and south of Bakhmut.