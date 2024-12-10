This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Russia, China
Zelensky tells Trump 'Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China'

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 10, 2024 8:41 AM 2 min read
French president Emmanuel Macron (left) interacts with U.S. President elect Donald Trump, (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) at the Elysee Palace on Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Remon Haazen/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky told Donald Trump that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "fears" the U.S. president-elect, Zelensky revealed on Dec. 9.

"I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China," Zelensky said on X.

Ukraine's head of state held a trilateral meeting with Trump and French Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Dec. 7, discussing Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.

"And that’s the truth — only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace."

Trump's imminent return to the White House in January raises concerns about the U.S. withdrawing its support under the new administration and pressuring Ukraine toward painful concessions.

To prevent such a development, Kyiv seeks to engage Trump and convince him to adopt a "peace through strength" approach, forcing the Kremlin to accept "a just and lasting" peace.

"We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things—things that others have not been able to achieve," Zelensky said.

"To succeed in ending this war, we need unity — the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security — as well as strong positions and guarantees for peace."

Following his meeting with Zelensky, Trump said the Ukrainian leader is ready "to make a deal and stop the madness."

"Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse," Trump wrote on Social Truth on Dec. 8. Separately, he said Ukraine could expect reduced assistance from the U.S. under his leadership.

Zelensky addressed Trump's post on his Telegram channel on Dec. 8, saying the war "cannot be ended simply with a piece of paper and a few signatures," warning that "a ceasefire without guarantees can be reignited at any moment, as Putin has already done in the past."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
