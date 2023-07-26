Zelensky says Ukraine received air defense reinforcements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has been delivered reinforcements for its air defense capabilities, which will be deployed where they are most needed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 26.

"Listened to the latest reports on the delivery of weapons and ammunition. There are reinforcements for our air defense systems," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"They will be directed to where they are most needed."

The president did not specify the type of air defense support that Ukraine received or its origin.

On July 23, Zelensky said that Western partners are preparing new aid packages including air defense equipment. The assistance was to be discussed at a NATO-Ukraine meeting on July 26, he added.

Russia has intensified strikes against Odesa Oblast following its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, targeting agricultural infrastructure and grain stockpiles.

The blockade and attacks on Ukrainian grain have global repercussions as wheat prices rose sharply.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade soared 8.6% to $7.575 per bushel on July 24, while corn futures jumped 4.7% to $5.68 per bushel.

On July 25, wheat futures rose to a five-month high, reaching $7.77 per bushel, its highest since Feb. 21. Corn prices increased by 0.1% to $5.69 a bushel.

Zelensky commented on July 19 that Ukraine needs additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems to protect Odesa.