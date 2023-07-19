Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Military to strengthen defenses of ports after Odesa strikes

by Martin Fornusek July 19, 2023 2:16 PM 3 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 19 that the military had been instructed to strengthen the security of ports following the Russian strikes against Odesa and elsewhere.

During a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defense systems to protect the city.

The statement comes following a Russian night strike against Odesa Oblast, carried out with missiles and kamikaze drones.

Several missiles hit the grain and oil terminal of Odesa's port, damaging loading equipment. Residential buildings and an industrial facility in the city were damaged as well, the Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, three city residents were injured by debris that fell on residential areas. An employee of the damaged factory and two people in the Kobleve community were also injured, he added.

The State Emergency Service reported later that five city residents total received injuries.

Kiper said that Ukraine's defenses shot down eight drones and one missile over the oblast, but other projectiles and falling debris nevertheless caused damage.

Turkey, Russia, UN Chief, hold talks on grain deal termination
Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan held talks by phone on July 18 with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to Turkish diplomatic sources cited by Anadolu Agency.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

According to Zelensky, Russian forces are deliberately aiming at infrastructure for exporting grain.

"Every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but also to everyone in the world who seeks a normal and safe life," the president commented.

Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel that the Foreign Ministry will work with partners to intensify pressure against Russia to resume the export of Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine is currently exploring possibilities for securing the grain corridor with convoy escorts, but this option has to be discussed with Turkey and other partners, Zelensky said during the press conference with Varadkar.

Russia withdrew its participation from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, on July 17, effectively terminating the deal. The move sparked international criticism and fears of rising food prices worldwide.

Following its withdrawal from the deal, Moscow carried out two consecutive strikes against the port city of Odesa on July 18 and 19.

The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Odesa, July 19, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.