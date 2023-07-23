Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Ukraine expects to get more air defense, long-range weapons from partners

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2023 12:45 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strikes against Odesa Oblast on July 19, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on July 23 that Ukraine and its partners are preparing new Western military aid packages, including air defense equipment, artillery and long-range weapons.

The packages will be discussed at the upcoming meeting between Ukraine and NATO on July 26, he said.

Zelensky  added that Ukraine would ask for “everything that brings the defeat of Russian terrorists closer.”

“There will be many different events that will definitely strengthen Ukrainian defense,” he said.  “The recipe for ending the war is clear: everything depends on the unity and determination of everyone who values freedom, culture, and life.”

On the night of July 23, nearly 50 buildings, including 25 historical ones, as well as the Greek consulate, were damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack on the historic center of Odesa, according to Zelensky.

On July 20, Russia also damaged the Chinese Consulate General in Odesa.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
