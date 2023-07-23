Zelensky: Ukraine expects to get more air defense, long-range weapons from partners

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on July 23 that Ukraine and its partners are preparing new Western military aid packages, including air defense equipment, artillery and long-range weapons.

The packages will be discussed at the upcoming meeting between Ukraine and NATO on July 26, he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine would ask for “everything that brings the defeat of Russian terrorists closer.”

“There will be many different events that will definitely strengthen Ukrainian defense,” he said. “The recipe for ending the war is clear: everything depends on the unity and determination of everyone who values freedom, culture, and life.”

On the night of July 23, nearly 50 buildings, including 25 historical ones, as well as the Greek consulate, were damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack on the historic center of Odesa, according to Zelensky.

On July 20, Russia also damaged the Chinese Consulate General in Odesa.