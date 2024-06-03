Skip to content
Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 11:07 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he gives a press conference in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian forces have struck Ukraine almost 1,000 times with various weapons, including missiles, drones, and aerial bombs, over the past week alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 2.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast. While the Ukrainian military said it has managed to largely stabilize the situation, Russia has continued to launch attacks at the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding area.

Moscow has also continued to launch missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, attacking at least four power plants on June 1.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky said that additional air defense systems and long-range weapons would defend Ukraine from Russian strikes and help in "bringing the peace closer."

"Russian terror must lose. The world can ensure this," the president added.

Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the country from Russian attacks, according to Zelensky. Air defense systems like the Patriot and the IRIS-T are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles.

Germany launched a coalition with 14 other countries in mid-February to bolster Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine urges allies to lift Western arms ban on hitting targets inside Russia. Will they?
Following a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine is increasingly raising pressure on its allies, urging them to lift restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons against military targets inside Russia. Months before the offensive, Kyiv had publicly pledged not to use Western-made…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.