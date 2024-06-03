Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have struck Ukraine almost 1,000 times with various weapons, including missiles, drones, and aerial bombs, over the past week alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 2.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in Kharkiv Oblast. While the Ukrainian military said it has managed to largely stabilize the situation, Russia has continued to launch attacks at the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding area.

Moscow has also continued to launch missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, attacking at least four power plants on June 1.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky said that additional air defense systems and long-range weapons would defend Ukraine from Russian strikes and help in "bringing the peace closer."

"Russian terror must lose. The world can ensure this," the president added.

Ukraine needs 25 Patriots to protect the country from Russian attacks, according to Zelensky. Air defense systems like the Patriot and the IRIS-T are highly effective at intercepting Russia's ballistic and cruise missiles.

Germany launched a coalition with 14 other countries in mid-February to bolster Ukraine's air defense.