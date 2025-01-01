Zelensky offers condolences after deadly New Orleans truck attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of a deadly vehicle attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans on New Year's Day.

A truck driver in New Orleans intentionally rammed into a crowd on Jan. 1, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30. U.S. authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, U.S., which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated."

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had identified a suspect, a 42-year-old military veteran from Texas. The man was killed in a firefight with law enforcement officers.

The FBI said they do not believe the driver was solely responsible for the attack.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

Zelensky's comments came after Ukraine withstood its own barrage of New Year attacks. Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine on Jan. 1, killing two people in the capital city of Kyiv.