News Feed, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, US-Ukraine relations, New Year
Zelensky offers condolences after deadly New Orleans truck attack

by Abbey Fenbert January 1, 2025 11:21 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video address on Dec. 20, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook)
President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of a deadly vehicle attack in the U.S. city of New Orleans on New Year's Day.

A truck driver in New Orleans intentionally rammed into a crowd on Jan. 1, killing at least 10 people and injuring 30. U.S. authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, U.S., which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

"We trust that those responsible for this terrible act will be brought to justice. Violence, terrorism, and any threats to human life have no place in our world and must not be tolerated."

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had identified a suspect, a 42-year-old military veteran from Texas. The man was killed in a firefight with law enforcement officers.

The FBI said they do not believe the driver was solely responsible for the attack.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we wish a swift recovery to all those injured," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine stands with the American people and denounces violence."

Zelensky's comments came after Ukraine withstood its own barrage of New Year attacks. Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine on Jan. 1, killing two people in the capital city of Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Kyiv on first day of 2025, killing 2, injuring 6
Key developments on Jan. 1: * Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv * Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says * Ukraine has brought back 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024 * Zelensky says Trump ’willing, capable of achie…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
