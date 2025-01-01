US sanctions Russian, Iranian groups for election disinformation campaigns

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has sanctioned two entities accused of advancing Iranian and Russian disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing American voters before this year’s election, according to the Treasury Department.

Treasury officials announced on Dec. 31 that these groups sought to deepen divisions among Americans ahead of November’s vote. U.S. intelligence agencies have identified both governments as responsible for spreading disinformation, including fake news stories, videos, and social media posts, to manipulate voters and erode confidence in U.S. elections.

"The governments of Iran and Russia have targeted our election processes and institutions and sought to divide the American people through targeted disinformation campaigns," said Bradley T. Smith, Treasury’s acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Authorities identified the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise as a key player in creating, funding, and distributing disinformation about American candidates, including AI-generated deepfake videos. The sanctions also target the center’s director, who allegedly collaborated with Russian military intelligence agents responsible for cyberattacks and sabotage against Western nations.

The center reportedly used artificial intelligence to generate fake videos and developed numerous fake news websites designed to appear legitimate. It also paid U.S. companies to host pro-Russian content.

The Iranian group, the Cognitive Design Production Center, is linked to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. designates as a foreign terrorist organization. Officials claim the center has been inciting political tensions in the U.S. since at least 2023, including encouraging protests over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Iran of hacking into the accounts of high-profile current and former U.S. officials, including senior figures from Donald Trump’s campaign.

Ahead of the election, intelligence agencies also identified efforts by Russia, Iran, and China to undermine trust in U.S. democracy.