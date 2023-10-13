Zelensky meets with Dutch PM in Odesa, Netherlands plans to send Patriot missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met in Odesa and discussed the delivery of Dutch Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the president's office reported on Oct. 13.

"We are aware that with the approach of winter, Russia will want to cause as much damage as possible to Ukraine. Therefore, the Netherlands will send additional Patriot missiles to Ukraine," said Rutte.

Zelensky also announced that the Netherlands would support Ukraine's ability to maintain the safety of the grain corridor by providing patrol boats. In addition, Rutte said the Netherlands, along with Denmark and Romania, would help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

In late-August, Rutte announced that the Netherlands would send Ukraine an undisclosed number of F-16s.

Rutte and Zelensky visited sites in Odesa where Russian missiles and drones had struck. "In Ukraine, we see resistance, we see the desire to fight, the desire to win - both among civilians and among the military," Rutte said.

In comments posted by the president's office, Zelensky also thanked the Netherlands for their steadfast commitment to Ukrainian security, and in particular, the defense of the port infrastructure on the Danube River.