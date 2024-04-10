Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, Volodymyr Zelensky, Baltic countries, Security agreements
Zelensky meets Lithuanian defense minister in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek April 10, 2024 3:21 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas meet in Kyiv on April 10, 2024. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with recently-appointed Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas in Kyiv, the Presidential Office said on April 10.

The visit to Ukraine was Kasciunas's first foreign trip since he was appointed as Lithuania's defense chief on March 25.

"Thank you for your support, for everything you have been doing since the beginning of the full-scale war," Zelensky said during a meeting with the Lithuanian delegation headed by Kasciunas.

"I know that our teams are working on a document on security commitments. We expect it to lay a new foundation for enhanced security of our states."

Ukraine's head of state thanked the Lithuanian delegation for Vilnius's leadership in the international demining coalition and for cooperation in the defense industry. Zelensky also underscored Lithuania's contribution of $38 million to the Czech-led ammunition initiative and the pledged purchase of 3,000 drones for Kyiv.

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed further comprehensive support from Lithuania, in particular in training Ukrainian servicemen and implementing rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders," the statement of the Presidential Office read.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

Lithuania to purchase 3,000 drones for Ukraine
Lithuania will purchase 3,000 Lithuanian drones for Kyiv and allocate 15 million euros (around $16 million) to rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 5 during his visit to Vilnius.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
9:42 AM

EU preparing 14th sanctions package against Russia this spring.

"We have started preparing a 14th sanctions package, which should be adopted in spring," Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at the "Standing with Ukraine: European Parliament's legacy for the sanctions regime" conference of the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group in Brussels.
