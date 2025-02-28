Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump

by Abbey Fenbert February 28, 2025 9:43 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for it's ongoing support of Ukraine in a social media post following a tense meeting at the White House on Feb. 28.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Zelensky's thanks followed a heated argument with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the White House, during which the American leaders berated him for being insufficiently grateful for U.S. aid.

Zelensky left the meeting without holding the planned press conference with Trump or signing the much-anticipated critical minerals deal with the U.S.

Trump reportedly ordered Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation to leave the White House after the Oval Office argument.

Following the meeting, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that Zelensky had "disrespected" the U.S. and could return to the White House "when he is ready for peace."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
