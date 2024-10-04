Kursk operation 'motivates those who give us weapons' — Zelensky visits troops in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky began a visit to Sumy Oblast on Oct. 4 with a meeting with soldiers of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russia has intensified strikes against Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region lying at Ukraine's border with Russia, since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine started its offensive into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, claiming to have seized around 100 settlements since then.

Zelensky listened to reports from the commanders and awarded soldiers during the visit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarding a wounded soldier during his visit to Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 4, 2024. (Presidential Office)

"Thank you for your service in defending our state. I thank all the commanders, sergeants, and soldiers for the Kursk operation, which greatly helped motivate those who give us weapons," the president said.

During the visit, Zelensky also met with the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine’s defense and security apparatus, to discuss protecting infrastructure, Ukraine's energy sector, and air defenses.

The president listened to reports from Ukrainian military commanders, including the Air Force and the Operational Command East, as well as from Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"There are solutions to support the region, and there will be separate meetings on the energy sector in Sumy Oblast and our other border regions. Before winter, the most important thing is to have a safety margin," Zelensky said.