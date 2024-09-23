The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, Ukraine, Japan, Energy infrastructure, Foreign assistance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese-Ukrainian relations
Zelensky, Japanese PM Kishida meet in US, discuss energy sector

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2024 1:57 AM 2 min read
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the U.S. on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2024, in New York City. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the U.S. on Sept. 23 to discuss Ukraine's energy sector challenges, Zelensky reported via Telegram.

World leaders convened in New York City on Sept. 23 for the 79th U.N. General Assembly. Zelensky, who arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, is using the opportunity to champion his "victory plan" and Ukraine's second global peace summit.

Zelensky and Kishida discussed Japan's ongoing support for Ukraine, with particular focus on Ukraine's energy sector. Kishida said Tokyo is readying an additional energy assistance package for Kyiv.

"Together with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we discussed the situation in the energy sector," Zelensky said.

"Thank you for the new energy assistance package that Japan is preparing."

According to Kishida, the package will include transformers, generators, and other equipment.

The leaders also discussed strategies to prevent Russia from evading international sanctions and mechanisms by which Ukraine can receive up to $50 billion in frozen Russian assets.

Since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion, Japan has committed over $12 billion in humanitarian, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine.

Japan has also supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered billions in damage due to Russian attacks, and shared expertise on nuclear safety.

Under a security agreement signed in June, Tokyo pledged to provide Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in 2024 and continue supporting the country throughout the next 10 years.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.