News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, security guarantees, Ukraine, War
NATO, EU membership, military strength are strategic security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn January 16, 2025 5:28 AM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a press conference at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on January 15, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland (Omar Marques/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO and EU membership, as well as the country's own military strength are key security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Jan. 15.

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in days, Zelensky and European allies are preparing for a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy, including a proposed ceasefire and peace negotiations.

"We want to end the war with a just peace, but for that, we need to be sure that Russia will not return to wage war against Ukraine. We need strong security guarantees," Zelensky said.

Continued weapons shipments, NATO accession, and EU membership are key security guarantees, Zelensky said, noting that the country cannot engage in "games" reducing the size of its military. Ahead of potential peace negotiation, a large military was "the only security guarantee," Zelensky added.

Zelensky's comment on the size of Ukraine's military come as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set demand that Ukraine cut its ties with NATO and become "a neutral state with a limited military" during upcoming talks with Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported.

Zelensky touted the size of Ukraine's military during the press conference, stating that the country's military now comprises 880,000 soldiers, tasked with defending the entire country against 600,000 Russian troops concentrated in specific areas.

Ukrainian officials are expected to meet with members of Trump's administration shortly after his inauguration on Jan. 20 to discuss the details of peace negotiations.

Despite unease over Trump's stance on Ukraine, there have been reports that European allies have grown optimistic Trump will not abandon Ukraine.

Trump met with Zelensky during his election campaign and a second time following his U.S. presidential election victory on Dec. 7 on the sidelines of the Notre Dame Cathedrals re-opening in a trilateral meeting with Macron.

Trump has voiced he is ready to meet with Putin once he takes office to spearhead peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, a move Ukraine and European allies are approaching cautiously.

Putin to demand Ukraine never join NATO during talks with Trump, Bloomberg reports
Russia will allegedly demand that Ukraine cut its ties with NATO and become “a neutral state with a limited military” during talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 15, citing its sources.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian soldiers on capturing North Korean POW

After numerous attempts, Ukrainian forces operating in Russia’s Kursk Oblast have finally captured two North Korean soldiers. Watch this video to find out why capturing North Korean soldiers is so challenging — and how Ukrainian forces ultimately succeeded.
