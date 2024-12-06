This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Missiles, Drones, Ukraine, War
Zelensky unveils new Ukrainian new missile-drone — 'Peklo'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 6, 2024 3:24 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s domestically produced drone missile Peklo. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 announced that the first batch of a new missile-drone hybrid called Peklo (Hell) had been delivered to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In a post on social media, Zelensky did not reveal the number of the supplied weapons but said the aim now was to "scale up production and deployment," adding they already have "proven combat effectiveness."

Long-range domestic weapons are seen as critical to Ukraine’s defense strategy, providing the country's military with an alternative to Western arms whose use is often under restrictions.

While some details of Peklo's capabilities remain undisclosed for security reasons, Zelensky highlighted the weapon as a "fundamentally new type."

The Peklo has a range of 700 kilometers (430 miles) and a speed of 700 km/h (430 mph). During the unveiling, officials reportedly said that the system has already been successfully deployed five times.

The officials also noted that the missiles are cost-effective and rival some Russian cruise missiles in performance.

Ukraine's missile development program has gained momentum since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Dec. 4 that the Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, has also entered serial production.

These advancements come as Western partners have only recently permitted strikes on Russia’s Kursk Oblast using foreign-made missiles, while attacks deeper into Russian territory remain restricted.

On a forgotten part of Ukraine’s front line, Russian forces mass for assault on Dnipro islands
With attention focused on Moscow’s grinding advances in Donbas, and Ukraine’s efforts to hold onto Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, one area of the front lines continues to see daily battles but little coverage. Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in an ongoing fight over a series of small is…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

