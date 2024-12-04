This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone enters serial production, minister says

by Boldizsar Gyori December 4, 2024 1:31 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from the video announcing Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone on Aug. 25. (United 24/X)
Ukraine’s recently developed Palianytsia, a lightweight missile-drone hybrid, has entered serial production, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote in an op-ed on Dec. 4.

"A new start-up implemented the Palianytsia missile project, which has already entered serial production thanks to the support of the Defense Ministry," Umerov wrote in the article published by the LB.UA outlet.

Ukraine began actively developing its missile program after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Domestically produced long-range weapons are of key importance to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners only recently allowed strikes in Russia’s Kursk Oblast with foreign-made missiles but prohibited attacks deeper in the rear.

Ukraine aims to produce 30,000 long-range drones, 3,000 missiles, Zelensky says
The president also set the task of creating 3,000 cruise missiles and drone-missile hybrids and finding an effective countermeasure to Russian Shahed-type drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

One of these domestic-made weapons is the missile-drone hybrid named Palianytsia, which combines existing technologies to effectively strike deep into Russian territory.

"The use of foreign missiles often requires coordination with partners… Ukrainian cruise and ballistic missiles will allow our Armed Forces to act independently, delivering pinpoint strikes on key enemy targets," Umerov wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in November that Ukraine has produced its first 100 missiles. According to Umerov, Ukraine also resumed and scaled up serial production of Neptune cruise missiles, modifying them to have a greater range.

There is a "significant volume" of new and long-term orders for first-person-view (FPV) drones, reconnaissance drones, long-range drones, and missile-drones, Zelensky said on Dec. 3 after a meeting with top officials.

Everything we know about Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone
With much fanfare, Ukraine has announced a new weapon – the Palianytsia missile drone. The first images of the Palianytsia were shown in a video President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X on Aug. 25, following his announcement the day before about the new weapon’s first successful combat use. “Today…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
