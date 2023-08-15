Zelensky: Training should prioritize combat experience

This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a visit to troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video message on Aug. 15 reflecting on what he had learned from meeting soldiers "brigade by brigade."

Zelensky said that "real combat experience" as well as modern trends on the battlefield should be prioritized during training.

The training of soldiers is the responsibility of every commander at all levels, and the motivation of soldiers is "a direct consequence of how they learn to fight," the President added

By talking to soldiers directly, "we can assess the situation much more deeply," so that the specific experience of one brigade can be applied to the entire Armed Forces.

Zelensky visited troops of combat units deployed in the Melitopol direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following a visit to troops in Donetsk Oblast the day before.

"Every day I receive general information, which gives me a broad understanding of the situation," Zelensky said on Aug. 14, "but I wanted to visit all the brigades individually to understand the problems of each."



