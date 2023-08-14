Zelensky visits troops in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the headquarters of brigades conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 14.

"Every day I receive general information, which gives me a broad understanding of the situation," Zelensky said, "but I wanted to visit all the brigades individually to understand the problems of each of them."

Zelensky visited the headquarters of multiple brigades, including Ukraine's 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Motorized Brigade, 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 5th Separate Assault Brigade.

"Each of your results, each of your steps forward brings Ukraine's victory closer," Zelensky added.

Zelensky said that he listened to reports on the operational situation in the areas the brigades operate in and the issues they are facing.