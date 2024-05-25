Zelensky calls for more air defense after deadly Kharkiv strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

After a deadly Russian strike on a buildings material hypermarket in Kharkiv, Zelensky called for world leaders to supply more air defense protection in a video post on X on May 25.

"When we tell world leaders that Ukraine requires adequate air defense protection, that true decisiveness is required to ensure the effective protection of our people's lives and that Russian terrorists cannot even approach our borders, we are literally talking about how not to allow such terrorist strikes," Zelensky said in his statement.

At least two were killed and 33 injured in the attack, Ukrainian officials reported. The two men killed were workers at the hypermarket, while ten other workers remained unaccounted for.

In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian guided bombs had hit the building, killing two and causing a fire covering 15,000 square meters.

"Now the whole area is on fire," Zelensky said in his video. "All the necessary services have arrived there — the State emergency Service of Ukraine, medical services, local authorities, and police. All of them are fighting for every life."

"Of course, if we had more adequate modern air defense systems and aircraft, the Russian air fleet would have already suffered the same collapse as their Black Sea fleet. And Russian terror would simply become impossible," he added.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions in the region at the hands of Russian troops.