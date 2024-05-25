At least 2 killed, 33 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The article was updated at 6:50 p.m. local time after officials released further information on the number of wounded.

At least two people have been killed and 33 injured in a Russian strike on a building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials reported on May 25.

In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian guided bombs had hit the building, killing two and causing a fire covering 15,000 square meters.

"Russia deliberately hit a civilian object in the middle of the weekend," Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister, Ihor Klymenko said.

According to a post on social media from President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 200 people may have been inside the hypermarket at the time of the attack.

In a later update on Telegram, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office said the two dead were both men who worked at the hypermarket. Ten other workers remained unaccounted for.

Russia has launched another brutal attack on our Kharkiv – on a construction hypermarket, on Saturday, right in the middle of the day.



Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.