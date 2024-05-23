Updated: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 4, injure 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least four people and injuring at least six in Kharkiv and injuring seven elsewhere in the oblast, officials reported.

Kharkiv and other regional settlements have suffered increasingly intense strikes since Russia launched a new offensive in the oblast earlier on May 10.

A Kyiv Independent journalist reported several explosions in Kharkiv at 10:30 a.m. local time. Governor Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that around 10 blasts could be heard in the city.

The attacks targeted transport infrastructure and a building of a communal services company, the mayor said. The attack also resulted in a fire at a printing shop, according to the governor.

Two people are considered missing.

Russian forces carried out 15 strikes against Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district, probably with S-300 missiles, the regional prosecutor's office spokesperson, Dmytro Chubenko, told Suspilne.

Two people were injured in Zolochiv, a village around 35 (over 20 miles) kilometers north of Kharkiv, and five others in Liubotyn, a town some 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the regional center, according to officials.

In Liubotyn, S-300 missiles hit the area of the railway station, Chubenko said.