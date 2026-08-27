Zelensky arrives in Chisinau for Moldova's Independence Day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Chisinau at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to mark Moldova's Independence Day on Aug. 27, saying, "Now, more than ever, it is especially important to stand together and strengthen one another."

"We are working to ensure greater joint opportunities in security, energy, and infrastructure," Zelensky said.

"Just days ago, the President of Moldova was with us in Ukraine on our Independence Day. Today, Ukraine stands with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends should stand shoulder to shoulder."

Zelensky's show of support for Moldova comes at a time when the country is reporting increasing airspace violations during Russia's attacks against Ukraine.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry reported on Aug. 27 that five drones violated Moldovan airspace on the night prior.

"We have repeatedly warned about the unacceptable risks posed by Russia's war against Ukraine," the ministry wrote.

"These incidents are another reminder of the need to strengthen our national security and our ability to protect our citizens."

The Vynohradivka border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in Odesa Oblast was also temporarily closed after a Russian drone strike on Aug. 25. It was the third attack on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the last two weeks.

Transnistria, a Moscow-occupied region in eastern Moldova, has also been controlled by Russian proxies since the early 1990s and remains heavily dependent on the Kremlin.