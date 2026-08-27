KI logo
Europe

Zelensky arrives in Chisinau for Moldova's Independence Day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky arrives in Chisinau for Moldova's Independence Day
Photo for illustrative purposes. Moldova's President Maia Sandu and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 25, 2025 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Chisinau at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu to mark Moldova's Independence Day on Aug. 27, saying, "Now, more than ever, it is especially important to stand together and strengthen one another."

"We are working to ensure greater joint opportunities in security, energy, and infrastructure," Zelensky said.  

"Just days ago, the President of Moldova was with us in Ukraine on our Independence Day. Today, Ukraine stands with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends should stand shoulder to shoulder."

Zelensky's show of support for Moldova comes at a time when the country is reporting increasing airspace violations during Russia's attacks against Ukraine.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry reported on Aug. 27 that five drones violated Moldovan airspace on the night prior.

"We have repeatedly warned about the unacceptable risks posed by Russia's war against Ukraine," the ministry wrote.

"These incidents are another reminder of the need to strengthen our national security and our ability to protect our citizens."

The Vynohradivka border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in Odesa Oblast was also temporarily closed after a Russian drone strike on Aug. 25. It was the third attack on a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova in the last two weeks.

Transnistria, a Moscow-occupied region in eastern Moldova, has also been controlled by Russian proxies since the early 1990s and remains heavily dependent on the Kremlin.

read also

Moldova offers rail lifeline for Ukrainian food exports as Russia chokes Black Sea trade
Maia SanduUkraineRomaniaDiplomacyVolodymyr Zelensky

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, August 27
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky arrives in Chisinau for Moldova's Independence Day.

"Just days ago, the President of Moldova was with us in Ukraine on our Independence Day. Today, Ukraine stands with Moldova on its Independence Day. Friends should stand shoulder to shoulder," Zelensky said.

 (Updated:  )
Baltics assessment of Russia threat 'unchanged' after CIA director's Moscow visit.

"The threat posed by Russia and possible provocations against NATO must be taken seriously, and that is precisely what the allies are doing," Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told the Kyiv Independent. "We must remain vigilant, but Estonia's threat assessment has not changed."

Show More

Editors' Picks

Zelensky arrives in Chisinau for Moldova's Independence Day