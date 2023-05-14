Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet with German officials.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 14, 2023 3:06 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had arrived in Berlin. This is Zelensky’s first visit to Germany since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Zelensky came from Italy, where he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Francis.

“Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

The president is trying to get additional support ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive, which Zelensky recently said may have to be delayed due to equipment concerns.

For most of 2022, the German government took a very cautious approach to arming Ukraine with heavy weapons, only allowing German-made Leopard 2 and Leopard 1 tanks to be provided by it and other countries around the turn of the year.

Now, Germany is one of Ukraine’s top financial and military assistance providers. Germany’s most recent and largest aid package to Ukraine was announced on May 13 – it includes $2.9 billion in military assistance.

Italian PM: ‘We are betting on Ukraine’s victory’
Italy wants to “play a leading role in the reconstruction” of Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Rome on May 13.
