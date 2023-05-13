Italian PM: ‘We are betting on Ukraine's victory’

This audio is created with AI assistance

"We are betting on Ukraine's victory," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during her meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Rome on May 13.

Zelensky arrived in Italy earlier on May 13 for talks with Meloni, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Francis.

“We held a big conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine to show that our nation wants to play a leading role in the reconstruction and that we are betting on Ukraine's victory,” Meloni said, as quoted by Ansa news agency.

Meloni said that Italy will offer Ukraine its full support to repel Russia's aggression for "as long as necessary." She added that Italy also wants to help Ukraine with reforms and EU integration, as well as to "strengthen Ukraine's partnership with NATO."

"We are moving towards victory. Because victory also means peace for our country," Zelensky told Mattarella, as quoted by his press office.

The two leaders also discussed security and military cooperation between Italy and Ukraine.

“There are very important decisions regarding the protection of our skies," Zelensky said during a joint press conference after the hour-long meeting with Meloni. He did not provide further details.

Zelensky also made no mention of whether Italy would supply Ukraine with long-requested fighter jets, air defense systems, or other equipment.

On April 26, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that Ukraine and Italy are exploring a potential collaboration to manufacture air defense systems, which could protect vital infrastructure from Russian drone attacks.