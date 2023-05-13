Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany announces $2.9 billion military package for Ukraine with battle tanks, armored vehicles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2023 3:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany’s Defense Ministry announced a $2.95 billion (EUR 2.7 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, a German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on May 13.

The package includes 20 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks, four IRIS-T SLM fire units for anti-aircraft defense and 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers, 18 howitzers, more than 100 armored combat vehicles, and over 200 reconnaissance drones that are to be provided, according to the report.

"With this valuable contribution of urgently needed military material, we show once again that Germany is serious about its support," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, adding that Germany will provide all the help “as long as it is necessary.”

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February last year, the German government has approved arms deliveries worth over $3 billion.

The recent announcement would almost double Germany's arms aid to Ukraine.

By the end of March, Ukraine had already received 18 modern Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks with ammunition from Germany, according to the report.

President Volodymyr Zelensky may travel to Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to German media reports. In the morning of May 13, Zelensky arrived in Italy to meet with the country's president, prime minister, as well as with Pope Francis.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
