Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky arrives at US Capitol for talks with lawmakers

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2023 6:24 PM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he arrives for a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the U.S. Capitol to hold private talks with Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the Associated Press reported on Sept. 21.

After that, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House and speak to U.S. military leaders in the Pentagon, AP wrote.

During Zelensky's White House visit, Biden will reportedly announce a new defense assistance package for Ukraine, which, according to Reuters, would not include the much-desired ATACMS long-range missiles.

Zelensky at UN: Russia’s aggression poses threat beyond Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19 that Russia’s war against Ukraine poses a threat to global security as the Kremlin weaponizes energy and food against nations across the world.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the start of the full-scale invasion comes as the Republican party faces divisions over the White House's request to Congress for an additional $22 billion in aid to Ukraine.

A hard-right wing of Republicans, led by former president Donald Trump, has increasingly resisted providing Ukraine with more assistance.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has refused to host a forum for Zelensky to address members of the House on Sept. 21 in a decision that underscores deep disagreements in the Republican ranks, the New York Times reported.

In the meantime, McCarthy is expected to meet the Ukrainian president privately, according to the media outlet.

President Zelensky previously spent two days in New York, where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly and visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers recovering at Staten Island University Hospital.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.