Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky calls for cooperation, new sanctions against Russia at EU foreign ministers meeting

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 2, 2023 6:21 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the EU-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' meeting in Kyiv on Oct. 2. (Source: Office of the President)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the need for a new round of European Union sanctions against Russia during a historic joint meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Oct. 2.

"Any pauses in sanctions prolong Russian aggression, and the pause after the 11th sanctions package has dragged on too long already," he said. The previous round of sanctions was approved June 23, and was aimed at countering sanctions circumvention through third-party countries.

Zelensky emphasized that the fact that the meeting was taking place in Ukraine was a vital symbol of European solidarity, and said that a Ukrainian victory was a common cause for Europe as a whole. "Russia has become an anti-European force that terrorizes and tries to undermine all the foundations of a stable and peaceful life in Europe," he added.

Importantly, Zelensky also explicitly noted his gratitude for the level of support that Ukraine has already received from its European allies, saying that "we appreciate the efforts of every country, every leader, every European company."

Amidst the dispute between Poland and Ukraine regarding grain exports, Polish Secretary of State and Head of the International Policy Bureau Marcin Przydacz suggested on July 31 that Kyiv should "start appreciating the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years."

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said that "statements about the alleged ingratitude of Ukrainians for Poland's help are false and unacceptable."

In concluding remarks, Zelensky expressed confidence in the ability for Ukraine to defeat Russia, but stressed that "our victory explicitly depends on our cooperation."

EU Council approves 11th package of sanctions against Russia
The Council of the European Union announced on June 23 the adoption of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at countering sanctions circumvention.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.