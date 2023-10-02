Zelensky calls for cooperation, new sanctions against Russia at EU foreign ministers meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the need for a new round of European Union sanctions against Russia during a historic joint meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Oct. 2.

"Any pauses in sanctions prolong Russian aggression, and the pause after the 11th sanctions package has dragged on too long already," he said. The previous round of sanctions was approved June 23, and was aimed at countering sanctions circumvention through third-party countries.

Zelensky emphasized that the fact that the meeting was taking place in Ukraine was a vital symbol of European solidarity, and said that a Ukrainian victory was a common cause for Europe as a whole. "Russia has become an anti-European force that terrorizes and tries to undermine all the foundations of a stable and peaceful life in Europe," he added.

Importantly, Zelensky also explicitly noted his gratitude for the level of support that Ukraine has already received from its European allies, saying that "we appreciate the efforts of every country, every leader, every European company."

Amidst the dispute between Poland and Ukraine regarding grain exports, Polish Secretary of State and Head of the International Policy Bureau Marcin Przydacz suggested on July 31 that Kyiv should "start appreciating the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent months and years."

Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said that "statements about the alleged ingratitude of Ukrainians for Poland's help are false and unacceptable."

In concluding remarks, Zelensky expressed confidence in the ability for Ukraine to defeat Russia, but stressed that "our victory explicitly depends on our cooperation."