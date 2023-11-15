Skip to content
Zaluzhnyi holds call with French Chief of Defense Staff

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2023 9:41 AM 2 min read
General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as seen in his office in the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 28, 2023. (Oksana Parafeniuk/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a phone call with the Chief of the Defense Staff of France Thierry Burkhard on Nov. 14, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces said on social media.

The call was held together with Ukraine's Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, and Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa.

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities was one of the topics they discussed, as well as training soldiers and reconstituting military units, Zaluzhnyi said.

The Ukrainian commanders spoke with General Bukhard about the situation along the frontline, the course of combat operations, and Russia's actions.

"We shared our respective views on technological gains for gaining air superiority over the enemy, remote demining, and fire engagement of the enemy targets," Zaluzhnyi said.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukraine's partners in France "for consistent support and assistance to Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and independence."

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced on Nov. 7 that France will provide an additional 200 million euros to its Ukraine aid package.

The additional support will allow the Ukrainian army to continue purchasing French military equipment.

The day before, France's oldest arms manufacturer Verney-Carron announced that it had reached a deal to supply Ukraine with weapons, including 10,000 assault rifles.

The business joined a growing list of French companies that supply arms to Ukraine.

French drone manufacturer Delair sent Ukraine over 150 drones, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in September.

The type of drone was chosen by Ukraine and financed by France's government. Lecornu did not reveal the exact model.

The French parliament agreed in July 2023 to increase its defense budget through 2030, partly in response to Russia's aggression. The increased spending includes ongoing military support for Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.