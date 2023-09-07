France delivers 150 Delair drones to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

French drone manufacturer Delair sent Ukraine over 150 drones financed by France’s government, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported on Sept. 6.

Ukraine selected the drones itself, Lecornu said, without specifying the model.

Delair, one of the world’s leading drone producers headquartered in Toulouse, France, offers fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles for border surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence, etc.

According to the company’s website, their drones have been used by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine, local military forces in Niger and the French army.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that France had joined the international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

During a Sept. 3 phone call, Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s military needs and France’s potential participation in strengthening security in Odesa Oblast.