Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
France delivers 150 Delair drones to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova September 7, 2023 10:21 AM 1 min read
France's Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu (right) with the Delair CEO Bastien Mancini. (Sebastien Lecornu/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French drone manufacturer Delair sent Ukraine over 150 drones financed by France’s government, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported on Sept. 6.

Ukraine selected the drones itself, Lecornu said, without specifying the model.

Delair, one of the world’s leading drone producers headquartered in Toulouse, France, offers fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles for border surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence, etc.

According to the company’s website, their drones have been used by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Ukraine, local military forces in Niger and the French army.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that France had joined the international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

During a Sept. 3 phone call, Zelensky and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s military needs and France’s potential participation in strengthening security in Odesa Oblast.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
