French Parliament approves significant boost to military budget, including Ukraine aid

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 9:02 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The French Parliament approved a significant boost in defense spending for the rest of the decade on July 13, spurred by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The increased funding will be used for modernizing nuclear and conventional weaponry, augmenting cyber defense, increasing personnel capacities, and ramping up production both for domestic needs and for Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron submitted the $450 billion military budget plan for 2024-2030 to the French Parliament on April 4. This represents a 40% increase compared to the $320 billion budget for 2019-2025.

As the AP reported, the bill passed with a 244 to 37 vote in the lower house and a 313 to 17 margin in the upper house.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine prompted many European powers to reinvest in their military capabilities. In June 2022, German lawmakers backed a $112 billion military procurement fund in a sharp turn in Berlin's long-term policy.

Poland also plans to significantly expand its armed forces, aiming to build the "strongest land force in Europe" in the words of Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Ukraine war latest: G7 agrees on long-term security commitment for Ukraine
Key developments on July 12: * G7 unveils plan to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine * Zelensky meets Biden, NATO leaders on sideline of NATO summit * NATO allies pledge new military package for Ukraine * Russian attacks wounds 18, including 6 children, in Zaporizhzhia The Group o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

