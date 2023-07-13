French Parliament approves significant boost to military budget, including Ukraine aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

The French Parliament approved a significant boost in defense spending for the rest of the decade on July 13, spurred by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The increased funding will be used for modernizing nuclear and conventional weaponry, augmenting cyber defense, increasing personnel capacities, and ramping up production both for domestic needs and for Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron submitted the $450 billion military budget plan for 2024-2030 to the French Parliament on April 4. This represents a 40% increase compared to the $320 billion budget for 2019-2025.

As the AP reported, the bill passed with a 244 to 37 vote in the lower house and a 313 to 17 margin in the upper house.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine prompted many European powers to reinvest in their military capabilities. In June 2022, German lawmakers backed a $112 billion military procurement fund in a sharp turn in Berlin's long-term policy.

Poland also plans to significantly expand its armed forces, aiming to build the "strongest land force in Europe" in the words of Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.