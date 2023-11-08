Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
France announces additional 200 million euro in Ukraine aid

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2023 7:44 AM 2 min read
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu in Kyiv on Sept. 28, 2023. (Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP) (Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France plans to add a further 200 million euros to its Ukraine aid package, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Nov. 7, as reported by Franceinfo.

The additional support will allow the Ukrainian army to continue purchasing French military equipment.

"You voted in committee for an amendment opening up another 200 million euros for the Ukraine support fund," Lecornu said in an address to the National Assembly.

"This will also enable us to pivot into a new strategy for the acquisition of new equipment for the Ukrainian army."

The added funds will be part of a budget bill up for debate in the French parliament on Nov. 8.

The French parliament agreed in July 2023 to increase its defense budget through 2030, partly in response to Russia's aggression. The increased spending includes ongoing military support for Ukraine.

France's oldest arms manufacturer Verney-Carron announced on Nov. 6 that it had reached a deal to supply Ukraine with weapons, including 10,000 assault rifles. The company said the agreement is "subject to the necessary financing being put in place, which may be provided by Ukrainian and French funds."

Lecornu told the National Assembly on Nov. 6 that the war in Ukraine is "a conflict from which we must not turn away."

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
