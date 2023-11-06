French arms manufacturer signs $38 million deal to supply Ukrainian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

France's oldest arms manufacturer Verney-Carron has signed a 36 million euro ($38.6 million) contract to provide Ukraine with weapons, its parent company CYBERGUN Group announced on Nov. 6.

Verney-Carron is to supply 10,000 assault rifles, 2,000 sniper rifles, and 400 grenade launchers.

The agreement is "subject to the necessary financing being put in place, which may be provided by Ukrainian and French funds," the company's press release said.

The company also needs to obtain import-export authorizations from the respective French and Ukrainian authorities.

The delivery process will be spread over 10 months, allowing the company to adapt its manufacturing process to produce the volumes in the order.

Verney-Carron is primarily known for producing shotguns for hunting, as well as rubber bullet guns used by French riot police.

The business joins a growing list of French companies that supply arms to Ukraine.

French drone manufacturer Delair sent Ukraine over 150 drones, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in September.

The type of drones was chosen by Ukraine and financed by France's government. Lecornu did not reveal the exact model.

Delair, a Toulouse-based company, is one of the world’s leading drone producers, produces drones for border surveillance and intelligence.