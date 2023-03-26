Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Yermak: Russian airstrike hits residential buildings in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 2:07 PM 1 min read
A photo shared by President's Office Head Andriy Yermak shows a building in Avdiivka hit by a Russian missile on March 26, 2023 (Andriy Yermak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported on March 26 that a Russian airstrike hit two multistoried buildings in Avdiivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast.

There were no casualties, according to Yermak. He did not provide further details.

Earlier on March 24, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, Ukraine's military spokesperson, said that the area of Avdiivka is currently one of the most active on Ukraine's front line, but Russian troops are "getting exhausted" there.

Russian forces are trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka, deemed "the second Bakhmut," and attacking Mariinka, Dmytrashkivskyi said on national television, adding that "there were no losses of territory overnight."

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is largely destroyed.

It is located just 10 kilometers north of the center of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
