Yermak: Russian airstrike hits residential buildings in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, reported on March 26 that a Russian airstrike hit two multistoried buildings in Avdiivka, a city in Donetsk Oblast.

There were no casualties, according to Yermak. He did not provide further details.

Earlier on March 24, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, Ukraine's military spokesperson, said that the area of Avdiivka is currently one of the most active on Ukraine's front line, but Russian troops are "getting exhausted" there.

Russian forces are trying to encircle the city of Avdiivka, deemed "the second Bakhmut," and attacking Mariinka, Dmytrashkivskyi said on national television, adding that "there were no losses of territory overnight."

Avdiivka has been a front-line city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is largely destroyed.

It is located just 10 kilometers north of the center of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city.