Yermak-led delegation meets with Trump's team in Washington, Reuters reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 5, 2024 5:05 AM 2 min read
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak takes part in a Forum with the participation of heads of state institutions on August 27, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian delegation, led by Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, met with top aides to President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on Dec. 4, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the meeting.

The delegation, which reportedly included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, met with incoming U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Ukraine peace envoy Keith Kellogg, the source told Reuters.

No details were immediately available as to any specific outcomes of the discussions. Trump's transition team did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the meeting.

Both Waltz and Kellogg will play a key role in shaping expected future negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow after Trump is inaugurated in January.

While Trump has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of Russia's war and negotiate a quick peace deal, Ukrainian officials have urged the president-elect to maintain support and adopt a "peace through strength" approach in dealings with Russia.

Kellogg previously co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine, take NATO's accession off the table for an extended period, and partially lift sanctions against Russia.

According to his proposals, the U.S. will continue sending military aid to Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kyiv to prevent further Russian aggression.

Ahead of Trump's inauguration, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Dec. 4 that Ukraine is set to receive $50 billion in frozen Russian assets held by the United States and the European Union in the "coming weeks."

Also on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he will not put to a vote a request for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine following reports that President Joe Biden was quietly asking Congress to green light further assistance to Kyiv before he leaves office.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.