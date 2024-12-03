Yermak to visit US for talks with Trump's team, NV reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office, will visit the United States on Dec. 4 to lead a Ukrainian delegation in meetings with members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inner circle, the Ukrainian outlet New Voice reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The delegation will reportedly include Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to the source.

Trump will return to the White House next month, instigating a dramatic change in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. While Trump has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of Russia's war and negotiate a quick peace deal, Ukrainian officials have urged the president-elect to maintain support aand adopt a "peace through strength" approach in dealings with Russia.

The Ukrainian delegation will meet with a number of U.S. officials on their visit, sources told NV.

"But the main purpose of this trip is to meet with Trumpists, people from the entourage of US President-elect Donald Trump," one source said.

Yermak is expected to meet with Keith Kellogg, Trump's nominee for special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, another source said.

As special envoy, Kellogg will play a key role in shaping future negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. Yermak will discuss Trump's policy toward Ukraine and their vision for a peace plan with Kellogg during the visit, the source said.

Kellogg previously co-authored a peace plan that would freeze the front line in Ukraine, take NATO's accession off the table for an extended period, and partially lift sanctions against Russia.

According to his proposals, the U.S. will continue sending military aid to Ukraine and provide security guarantees to Kyiv to prevent further Russian aggression.