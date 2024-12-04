Blinken confirms Ukraine to receive $50 billion transfer from frozen Russian assets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is set to receive $50 billion in frozen Russian assets held by the United States and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Dec. 4.

Blinken confirmed during a briefing that the transfer is part of a coordinated effort between the U.S. and EU to support Ukraine.

"Making sure that (Ukraine) has the money, the resources it needs to sustain its economy and to sustain its defense – we’ve now managed on the basis of the frozen sovereign assets, the Russian assets that are frozen, to get $50 billion to Ukraine that will be going out the door in the next – in the coming weeks, both from the United States and Europe," Blinken said.

The funds, frozen in response to Russia's invasion, will provide crucial economic and defense assistance to Ukraine in the coming months. Blinken noted that the U.S. has provided $102 billion in assistance to Ukraine since 2022, while the allies and partners contributed $158 billion.

On Dec. 2, Blinken announced that the U.S. will deliver a $725 million weapons package to Ukraine. The move comes as President Joe Biden's administration, nearing the end of its term, works to strengthen Kyiv's defenses against Russian forces before the January transition of power.

The package will include Stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, drones, and landmines, among other equipment.