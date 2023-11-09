Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
WSJ: Russia trying to claw back prior weapons exports

by Lance Luo and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 3:23 AM 2 min read
The 'International Export Forum Made in Russia 2023' at Manege Exhibition and Conference Hall in Moscow in October 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is trying to get back some of the weapons it previously exported to other countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, and Brazil, sources told the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 8.

Russian officials reportedly visited Cairo in April and asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to return more than a hundred engines from Russian helicopters that Moscow needed for its war against Ukraine

According to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, Russia promised Egypt debt forgiveness, preferential wheat supplies, and the services of Russian military advisers in exchange for the equipment.

Egypt reportedly complied with the requests, and conducted the deal without informing the United States.

Sources said Russia made similar requests of Pakistan, Belarus, and Brazil in a larger effort to obtain weapons from its longtime customers.

Earlier this year, a Nikkei analysis of customs data suggested that Russia was trying to buy back military equipment shipped to India and Myanmar.

Weapons and equipment shortages have led Russia to look beyond its borders to rebuild its arsenal and continue waging war in Ukraine. The U.S. reported that Russia had begun receiving arms from North Korea shortly after the countries' leaders held much-publicized talks.

Authors: Lance Luo, The Kyiv Independent news desk
