Public willingness to support Ukraine “until it wins” has dropped significantly across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and the U.K., according to a YouGov poll reported by The Guardian on Dec. 26.

The survey, conducted between Dec. 3-18, highlights growing skepticism about prolonged support for Kyiv as the war with Russia drags on.

In Sweden, Denmark, and the U.K., support for Ukraine’s victory remains relatively high at 50%, 40%, and 36%, respectively. However, these figures represent notable declines from January levels of 57%, 51%, and 50%.

Meanwhile, the share of respondents favoring a negotiated peace has risen — reaching 55% in Italy, 46% in Spain, 45% in Germany, and 43% in France — up by eight-10 points in each country over the year.

While many respondents across Western Europe oppose a settlement requiring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, there is widespread concern that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may reduce or withdraw American support for Ukraine after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Notably, in France, Germany, and Sweden, the percentage of people hoping for Ukraine’s outright victory has remained stable since early 2023, though overall willingness to continue support until victory has declined elsewhere.

In Poland, a CBOS poll on Dec. 17 showed a dramatic shift in public opinion, with 55% of respondents favoring an end to the conflict even if it means Ukraine ceding territory — a sharp rise from 39% in September 2024 and 26% in April 2022.

Support for Ukraine fighting without concessions has dropped to 31%, compared to 46% in September and 59% in April 2022.

The contrasting attitudes underscore Ukraine's challenges as it braces for renewed Russian offensives and continued pressure from some Western quarters for negotiations.

These changes in public sentiment could complicate Kyiv’s efforts to sustain international backing in its defense against Russian aggression.