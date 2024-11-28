Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Joe Biden, Military aid, US assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine, Weapons
Edit post

White House preparing $725 million military aid package for Ukraine, Reuters reports

by Abbey Fenbert November 28, 2024 3:34 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on Nov. 7, 2024. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $725 million, Reuters reported on Nov. 27, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

The Biden administration has pledged to ship as much aid to Ukraine as possible in the coming weeks, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

The new aid package would include landmines, drones, Stinger missiles, and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), an official familiar with the plan told Reuters.

The package will also likely contain cluster munitions, according to a notification seen by Reuters. Congress is expected to receive the formal notification as early as Dec. 2.

The exact contents of the aid shipment may change in the coming days before Biden signs off on the delivery.

Biden will exercise the Presidential Drawdawn Authority (PDA) to pull the weapons from U.S. stocks. The $725 million marks an increase from recent PDA packages, which are typically well under $5 million.

Congress has already allocated between $4-5 billion in remaining PDA funds for Ukraine. Biden has promised to deliver the full amount to Kyiv before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 despite logistical hurdles.

The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 27 reported that Biden is unlikely to deliver the full amount before the end of his term.

As the White House works to speed up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Biden has also asked Congress to greenlight additional aid funding, Politico reported on Nov. 26. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the administration is requesting $24 billion in military assistance.  

The rush to fund Ukraine is a direct response to Trump's avowed skepticism of ongoing U.S. military support for Ukraine. Trump has constistenly said he would seek to get the U.S. "out" of the war and bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table. While the details of his plan remain unclear, some reports indicate it might entail Ukraine ceding territory and at least temporarily foregoing its NATO aspirations.

Biden asking US Congress for $24 billion in Ukraine aid, arms replenishment, Politico reports
Roughly $16 billion of the sum would be used to restock U.S. arsenals, while the remaining $8 billion would go to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), the outlet wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.