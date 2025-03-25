White House expects 'positive announcement' after latest US-Russia talks, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States anticipates a "positive announcement" following the latest round of talks between U.S. and Russian delegates in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported on March 24, citing an unnamed White House source.

Delegates from Moscow and Washington held a 12-hour meeting in Riyadh on March 24 to discuss the possibilities of a ceasefire in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The talks reportedly focused largely on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea.

The U.S. believes the recent talks were productive and expects "a positive announcement" soon, an unnamed White House source told Reuters.

The announcement is expected "in the near future," the source said.

The U.S. and Russia plan to release a joint statement on the meeting on March 25, a Russian source said. A draft statement has reportedly been sent to both parties for approval.

Reuters earlier reported that the U.S. delegation was led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the U.S. National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official.

The Russian delegation reportedly includes Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov.

The talks are the latest step in U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to secure a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire during a call with Trump on March 18, but offered to immediately impose a partial ceasefire on energy sector attacks.

Despite the agreement, Russia continued its regular campaign of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

A U.S. team also met with a Ukrainian delegation in Riyadh on March 23, the day before the Russia talks. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian side, called the meeting "constructive and meaningful."

The Ukrainian officials reportedly plan to remain in Saudi Arabia an extra day for further talks with the U.S.