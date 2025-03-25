The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, United States, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Edit post

Ukrainian delegation to stay extra day in Saudi Arabia for continued talks with US, official says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 25, 2025 4:55 AM 2 min read
A view of the Ritz-Carlton hotel where U.S. teams held talks with Ukrainian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 23, 2025. (Fayez Nureldine / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials remained in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following their initial meeting with a U.S. delegation on March 23, an unnamed delegation official told the news outlet Suspilne on March 24.

Russian and U.S. delegations met in Saudi Arabia on March 24 following Ukraine's meeting with the U.S. a day earlier. Ukrainian and U.S. officials were reportedly expected to meet again depending on the outcome of the talks with Russia.

Another meeting has been scheduled between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations, the official said.

Initially, the U.S. planned to hold talks with both Ukraine and Russia on the same day.  President Volodymyr Zelensky later said the meeting would take place on March 23, the day before.

The U.S.-Ukraine talks include discussions on territories, demarcation lines, and control of Ukraine's power plant, U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 24.

The teams also discussed a possible ceasefire over attacks on seaports.

"The discussion concerned a mutual ceasefire: we won't attack their (Russian) facilities at sea and rivers, and they won't attack our facilities, our Kherson and Mykolaiv ports, the greater Odesa ports," Presidential Office Advisor Serhii Leshchenko said on March 24.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, said the discussions included military, diplomatic, and energy representatives.

"The conversation was constructive and meaningful — we discussed key issues, including in the energy sector," Umerov wrote on Facebook.

The talks between Russia and the U.S. the following day lasted 12-hours. Journalists were asked to leave the hotel before the closed-door negotiations, Suspilne reported.

Editorial: What Steve Witkoff doesn’t get about Ukraine (and Russia)
In any negotiation, one of the most powerful weapons is knowledge. In that regard, Steve Witkoff is willfully disarmed. And it’s playing just right for Russia. The interview that Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, gave to Tucker Carlson a few days ago revealed a truth that was perceived especially
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

10:36 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Witkoff's takes on occupied territories.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sparked controversy after parroting Russian propaganda narratives on Ukraine in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, released on March 21. We asked Ukrainian residents in Kyiv what they think about these statements.
9:26 AM  (Updated: )

Russia, US finish 12-hour-long negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which came a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, was expected to focus on Washington's push for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a potential overall halt on military activity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.