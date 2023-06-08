Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: West remains divided on security guarantees for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 5:12 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Western allies remain divided on "nearly every element" regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico wrote on June 8, citing unnamed European diplomats.

NATO members are yet to agree on the nature of such guarantees, as well as on the question of who should provide them – the Alliance as a whole or the strongest military powers.

Some officials even question whether any guarantees without full NATO membership are worthwhile.

According to Politico, many Western leaders are not yet ready to provide a clear pathway to Ukraine's NATO membership, but at the same time, they do not want to leave Ukraine disappointed and vulnerable to further aggression.

The question of Kyiv's NATO aspirations and security guarantees against the Russian threat will be high on the agenda of the upcoming July NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Ukraine's officials have repeatedly appealed to the Alliance for a clear pathway toward full membership. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not attend the summit without a clear offer.

While Eastern and Central European allies voiced support for a clear membership path, others remain hesitant.

France and Germany favor "stronger, concrete, very clear security guarantees" over discussions on Ukraine's accession. Paris even indicated it is ready to provide such guarantees itself, comparing it to an "Israeli-style" security agreement.

