France 'prepared' to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

France is "prepared to enter into agreements with Ukraine aimed at providing it with security guarantees," according to a statement published by the French Foreign Ministry on May 23.

The statement comes in response to an article published by the Washington Post on May 22, which indicated that NATO countries are considering an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine while its membership in the military alliance remains years away.

"France, in coordination with its partners, continues to reflect on the best way to support Ukraine in the long term and in all areas," the statement on the Foreign Ministry's website reads.

"France is prepared to enter into agreements with Ukraine aimed at providing it with security guarantees that will help it defend itself in the long term and prevent potential future aggressions."

According to the statement, this intention was "reaffirmed" by France and the U.K. in a joint statement signed by both countries during the 36th Franco-British summit held in mid-March.

The Washington Post wrote on May 22 that during the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July, which President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend, Western allies are set to launch the Ukraine NATO Council, which "would serve as a gateway to future membership."

The agreement "would give (Ukraine) priority to arms transfers and advanced technology."

Furthermore, it would allow Ukraine "the power to summon a meeting of the council and seek assistance," and the U.S. "would serve as the prime guarantor of the security arrangements" alongside European NATO members.