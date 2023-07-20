Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: Ukraine deploys cluster munitions against Russian forces

by Martin Fornusek July 20, 2023 3:51 PM 2 min read
The remains of a Russian cluster bomb on the international airport on Jan. 6, 2023, in Kherson, Ukraine. (Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has already begun using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions against Russian forces, the Washington Post reported on July 20, citing Ukrainian officials.

The weaponry has been deployed in Ukraine's southeast and is expected to be used against Russian positions near the occupied city of Bakhmut, the outlet wrote.

According to a Ukrainian official, Kyiv troops fired cluster munitions against Russian positions to break up the trenches slowing down Ukrainian advances.

Washington announced the provision of the Dual-purpose improved conventional munition (DPICM) on July 7 to bolster Ukraine's counteroffensive. The move has proved controversial due to humanitarian concerns associated with the use of cluster munitions.

Ukraine war latest: Biden says Putin won’t use nukes; US cluster munitions already in Ukraine
Key developments on July 13: * Ukraine receives cluster munitions from US, says commander * Biden: ‘No real prospect of Putin using nukes’ * Ukraine confirms striking on Russian military barrack in occupied Berdiansk * EU parliament adopts plan to increase ammunition production for Ukraine The…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Upon explosion, a projectile disperses smaller bomblets across a large area, which can fail to detonate upon impact and present harm to civilians when hostilities are already over. According to U.S. officials, the munitions that Ukraine received have a fail rate of no more than 2.5%, compared to 30-40% in Russia's case.

Over 120 countries banned using, developing, producing, acquiring, stockpiling, or transferring cluster munitions in the 2010 convention. Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are not signatories to the convention.

On July 13, the Ukrainian military confirmed it has received its first cluster munitions shipments, stressing they will be used only against concentrated Russian positions and not in densely populated areas or cities nor on Russian territory.

The Kremlin threatened to deploy its cluster munitions stockpiles in retaliation if they are used by Ukraine on the battlefield. However, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups said that Russian forces have already deployed the munitions several times against civilian targets.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.