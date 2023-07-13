Military: Cluster munitions only for 'de-occupation of territory'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S.-provided cluster munitions will be used strictly for the de-occupation of territory against concentrated Russian defensive positions, spokesperson of the Tavria operational-strategic group Valerii Shershen told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on July 13.

Cluster munitions will not be used in cities, densely populated areas, or on Russian territory, he added.

According to Shershen, the newly-provided weaponry will "decisively change the situation" at the front.

"(Cluster munitions) will further demotivate the Russian occupying army and will radically change the situation in the favor of Ukraine's defense forces," he commented.

Both Washington and Kyiv have confirmed that the Ukrainian military has already received cluster munitions but has not yet deployed them in combat.

The U.S. announced it would provide Ukraine with cluster munitions on July 7 amid a significant deficit of conventional artillery ammunition.

The step is seen as controversial due to humanitarian concerns over the use of cluster munitions. The unexploded bomblets may pose a danger to the civilian population in the area long after the hostilities end.

Over 100 countries signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning their use, transfer, production, and stockpiling. Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are not among the signatories.