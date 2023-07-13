Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Cluster munitions only for 'de-occupation of territory'

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 10:48 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade fire artillery in the direction of Russian positions in the temporarily occupied Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S.-provided cluster munitions will be used strictly for the de-occupation of territory against concentrated Russian defensive positions, spokesperson of the Tavria operational-strategic group Valerii Shershen told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on July 13.

Cluster munitions will not be used in cities, densely populated areas, or on Russian territory, he added.

According to Shershen, the newly-provided weaponry will "decisively change the situation" at the front.

"(Cluster munitions) will further demotivate the Russian occupying army and will radically change the situation in the favor of Ukraine's defense forces," he commented.

Both Washington and Kyiv have confirmed that the Ukrainian military has already received cluster munitions but has not yet deployed them in combat.

The U.S. announced it would provide Ukraine with cluster munitions on July 7 amid a significant deficit of conventional artillery ammunition.

The step is seen as controversial due to humanitarian concerns over the use of cluster munitions. The unexploded bomblets may pose a danger to the civilian population in the area long after the hostilities end.

Over 100 countries signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning their use, transfer, production, and stockpiling. Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are not among the signatories.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
