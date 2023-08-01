Washington Post: China restricts drone exports over Ukraine and military concerns

This audio is created with AI assistance

China decided to limit exports of long-range civilian drones due to the war in Ukraine and apprehension over potential military adaptation of the drones, The Washington Post reported.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce declared that starting Tuesday, export controls would be enforced to prevent the unsanctioned use of drones. However, the Ministry acknowledged that certain exemptions will be permitted.

Restrictions will be applicable to drones exceeding the visual range of operators or having flight durations exceeding 30 minutes. Also, drones weighing more than 7 kilograms (15½ pounds) will be subject to the restrictions.

The decision comes after the U.S. published an intelligence report revealing the possibility that Beijing supplied equipment to Ukraine with potential military applications. The report referred to Russian customs data, which revealed that Chinese state-owned military contractors delivered drones, navigation equipment, fighter jet parts, and other items.

The Ukrainian government made an appeal to DJI, Chinese drone-manufacturing company, in March 2022 to halt the sale of drones utilized to launch strikes. DJI denied allegations of sharing data on Ukraine's military positions with Russia.