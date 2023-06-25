Washington Post: US intelligence knew Wagner was planning insurrection

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. intelligence agencies have known that the Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was planning an uprising against the Russian military establishment since mid-June, the Washington Post reported on June 24.

According to an unnamed official who spoke with the Washington Post, the agencies did not know exactly when the rebellion would take place, but were on high alert over the past two weeks.

The officials mentioned that the potential instability in Russia that could result from civil conflict was most concerning to U.S. officials.

One official added that the conflict between leadership became most palpable following Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's order on June 10 that the Russian mercenary group members would have to sign contracts with the government, a move that indicated takeover of the group's military actions by the Russian state.

Wagner launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders on June 23 after a missile strike allegedly hit on Prigozhin's forces in Ukraine. He ended the rebellion shortly after, on June 24.

Prigozhin will move to Belarus and avoid any charges, while mercenary forces that refuse to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry will face prosecution.