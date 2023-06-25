Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Washington Post: US intelligence knew Wagner was planning insurrection

by Haley Zehrung June 25, 2023 5:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. intelligence agencies have known that the Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was planning an uprising against the Russian military establishment since mid-June, the Washington Post reported on June 24.

According to an unnamed official who spoke with the Washington Post, the agencies did not know exactly when the rebellion would take place, but were on high alert over the past two weeks.

The officials mentioned that the potential instability in Russia that could result from civil conflict was most concerning to U.S. officials.

One official added that the conflict between leadership became most palpable following Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's order on June 10 that the Russian mercenary group members would have to sign contracts with the government, a move that indicated takeover of the group's military actions by the Russian state.

Wagner launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders on June 23 after a missile strike allegedly hit on Prigozhin's forces in Ukraine. He ended the rebellion shortly after, on June 24.

Prigozhin will move to Belarus and avoid any charges, while mercenary forces that refuse to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry will face prosecution.

Russia comes to the brink of civil war: How we got here and what it means
Visually, the scene was a familiar one. Russian armored vehicles emblazoned with the Z logo in the central streets of a once peaceful city, masked soldiers standing at key intersections, and confrontational conversations with bemused local civilians. But this wasn’t a Ukrainian city in the first da…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Haley Zehrung
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

